Sony Teases 'Big Announcements' for Japanese Games at E3 - News

/ 6,358 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment America president and CEO Shawn Layden in an interview with Time has teased Japanese game announcements for E3 2017.

"I think a lot of Japanese developers lost their way chasing the mobile games yen, if you will, but they're coming back to console in a major way," said Layden. "And speaking of, we'll have some big announcements at E3 in that precise vein."





Sony's E3 2017 press conference will take place on Monday, June 12 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles