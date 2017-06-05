Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sells an Estimated 1.22 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The kart racing game from Nintendo - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - sold 1,224,415 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending April 29.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 471,302 units sold (38%), compared to 345,829 units sold in Europe (28%) and 283,607 units sold in Japan (23%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 66,915 units in the UK, 69,421 units in Germany, and 102,167 units in France.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe helped boost sales of the Nintendo Switch by 48 percent worldwide to 364,625 units, according to our estimates. Hardware sales in the US increased 93 percent to 105,745 units, by 71 percent in Europe to 92,248 units and by 61 percent in Japan to 75,834 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on April 28.

