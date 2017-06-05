Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Sells an Estimated 128K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The open world first-person tactical shooter from CI Games - Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 - sold 128,245 units first week in the west at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending April 29.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 82,435 units sold (64%), compared to 45,810 units sold on the Xbox One (36%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 58,150 units sold (45%), compared to 47,076 units sold in Europe (37%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 12,013 units in the UK, 7,220 units in Germany, and 6,822 units in France.

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on April 25.

