Little Nightmares Sells an Estimated 92K Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 4,207 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The puzzle-platformer horror adventure game from Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios - Little Nightmares - sold 91,892 units first week in the west at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending April 29.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 71,650 units sold (78%), compared to 20,242 units sold on the Xbox One (22%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 37,778 units sold (41%), compared to 37,122 units sold in Europe (40%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 7,671 units in the UK, 8,444 units in Germany, and 3,904 units in France.

Little Nightmares released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on April 28.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles