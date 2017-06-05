Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 5,638 Views
Capcom has announced Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The game will launch worldwide on August 8 for $19.99.
The collection includes Mega Man 7, Mega Man 8, Mega Man 9, and Mega Man 10.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The legacy continues with this collection of four of the iconic Blue Bomber’s classic side-scrolling adventures, complete with all-new features and new ways to play these expansive games. A follow up to Mega Man Legacy Collection which contained the series’ original 8-bit titles, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 spans the evolution and retro revolution of the series! Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will be available beginning August 8, 2017 in North America for an MSRP of $19.99 both at retail (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) and as a digital download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. (Editor’s Note: In Europe, it will be available as a digital-only title.)
Key Features:
- 4-in-1 Timeless Adventures – Experience the legacy of long-time video game icon Mega Man with these four most recent classics from the core series:
- Mega Man 7 – This 16-bit side-scrolling classic introduces an in-game shop with power-ups, plus a mysterious rival Bass and his wolf-like companion Treble.
- Mega Man 8 – The Blue Bomber leaps into 32-bit in even more colorful stages with impressive fully animated and voiced story sequences for the first time.
- Mega Man 9 – This entry marks a triumphant return to the series’ roots with 8- bit visuals, music, and gameplay. Play as Proto Man and take on Fake Man in the included add-on content.
- Mega Man 10 – Play as Mega Man, Proto Man, or Bass in this fun, challenging 8-bit quest. Battle the deadly Mega Man Killer robots in the three included add-on stages.
- First-timer Friendly – For those new to the series, this collection introduces a new option to play the games with additional armor as they learn the ropes during their first playthrough. Save checkpoints have also been added for easy reload.
- New Remix Challenge Mode – Play classic stages like never before and put skills to the test in unique boss rush and stage remixes!
- Mega Man Museum – Explore the legacy of these games’ original releases with a historic archive that includes hundreds of development materials such as concept designs, sketches, production art, and more.
Capcom's logic is so messed up. $19.99 for 4 classic games...yet SF2 for Switch is $39.99. Anybody that complains about wanting Mega Man collections on Switch be ready to pay a lot more than what SF2 cost lol
- +12
yeah, no idea why Capcom seems to be being kind of unthoughtful regarding the Nintendo fanbase. Particularly when their games are generally quite popular with big N fans. I mean why is the Mega Man Legacy Collection not on the Switch? whatttt
- +2
YES! YES! YES! Day one purchase. Now here's hoping we get an X collection announced, hopefully some time next year.
4 games for $20 is only a rip off for cheap mobile gamers. This is a nice collection. Don't listen to that guy above.
- -1
Not before we get a collection with 1 to 10 called 2.5 or something like that xP
- 0
No Megaman & Bass? -.-
Why no Switch though ?
Um agreed? MegaMan started on the NES and the first collection was on the 3DS (still strange it wasn't on the Wii U). No this 2nd collection isn't on the 3ds or Switch? I don't get it.
- +5
It's strange, especially since the 3DS version was the best selling.
- +11
The usual Capcom logic. -_-
- +7
considering Mega Man is primarily a platformer there's a good chance that a Nintendo platform release would sell the best of any... not sure what's with Capcom's thinking
- +1
And only four games on it. Rip off!!
It's only $20. The first one cost me $30. In both cases that's $5 per game. Well worth it to a fan of old-school MM like me.
- 0
It's 4 games for $20. Rip off?
- 0
I WANT MEGA MAN X, DAMNIT.
Eh, no Switch support is fine by me. Wouldn't buy it even if it was on Switch. I'm tired of buying re-releases of Megaman games. Make something new for once.
No Switch? Major 3rd party developers are insane.
Great news but I want Mega Man X collection though.
If only 7 & 8 were demakes (and they omitted those dreadful snowboarding levels) I'd be all over this.
Mega-Man Fans are on PS4 in the last and next years, that is sure :)
There are many comments.
Wish it had the snes version of megaman and bass. anyway, mm7 soundtrack is >>>>> https://www.house-mixes.com/profile/Umegames/play/spring-high-all-the-time---50-cent-vs-mega-ma
''with impressive fully animated and voiced story sequences for the first time.'' WHAT AM I FIGHTING FOOORRR ???!!!
Very nice. These games are so hard, could not finish any besides the first one on the Collection Number 1.
I remember having the Mega Man Collection back on the GC that had Mega Man 1-8 and some other Mega Man titles. I got it used at GameStop for a $9.99 ( a steal at that time). Why couldn't Capcom just bring that version with Mega Man 9&10 with the additional bonus content if they going to be doing this Legacy Collection for PC, PS4 and Xbox (and perhaps Nintendo's home console)?!
I'm fine with the first collection. It has the best Mega Man games.
Two of the best, and two of the worst.
- +1
So... what are the ones you consider the worst/best?
- 0
9/10 are the best. 7/8 the worst.
- 0
I can agree with the worst ones. The best ones for me are 3/9.
- 0
2/9/10/3 are the best. The others are mostly pretty good. 8 is the only one I really don't like that much. Not terrible, just not something I really want to play again.
- 0
Yeah 8 sucked balls. That last stage was shit.
- 0
