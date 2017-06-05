Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

/ 5,638 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Capcom has announced Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The game will launch worldwide on August 8 for $19.99.

The collection includes Mega Man 7, Mega Man 8, Mega Man 9, and Mega Man 10.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The legacy continues with this collection of four of the iconic Blue Bomber’s classic side-scrolling adventures, complete with all-new features and new ways to play these expansive games. A follow up to Mega Man Legacy Collection which contained the series’ original 8-bit titles, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 spans the evolution and retro revolution of the series! Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will be available beginning August 8, 2017 in North America for an MSRP of $19.99 both at retail (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) and as a digital download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. (Editor’s Note: In Europe, it will be available as a digital-only title.)

Key Features:

4-in-1 Timeless Adventures – Experience the legacy of long-time video game icon Mega Man with these four most recent classics from the core series: Mega Man 7 – This 16-bit side-scrolling classic introduces an in-game shop with power-ups, plus a mysterious rival Bass and his wolf-like companion Treble. Mega Man 8 – The Blue Bomber leaps into 32-bit in even more colorful stages with impressive fully animated and voiced story sequences for the first time. Mega Man 9 – This entry marks a triumphant return to the series’ roots with 8- bit visuals, music, and gameplay. Play as Proto Man and take on Fake Man in the included add-on content. Mega Man 10 – Play as Mega Man, Proto Man, or Bass in this fun, challenging 8-bit quest. Battle the deadly Mega Man Killer robots in the three included add-on stages.

– Experience the legacy of long-time video game icon Mega Man with these four most recent classics from the core series: First-timer Friendly – For those new to the series, this collection introduces a new option to play the games with additional armor as they learn the ropes during their first playthrough. Save checkpoints have also been added for easy reload.

– For those new to the series, this collection introduces a new option to play the games with additional armor as they learn the ropes during their first playthrough. Save checkpoints have also been added for easy reload. New Remix Challenge Mode – Play classic stages like never before and put skills to the test in unique boss rush and stage remixes!

– Play classic stages like never before and put skills to the test in unique boss rush and stage remixes! Mega Man Museum – Explore the legacy of these games’ original releases with a historic archive that includes hundreds of development materials such as concept designs, sketches, production art, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles