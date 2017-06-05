Devolver Digital E3 2017 Showcase Set for June 11 - News

/ 4,860 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Devolver Digital will host its E3 2017 "Mega Press Conference" on June 11 at 10pm PT / 1am ET (June 12).

There were no details released on the press conference.





You can watch the press conference here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles