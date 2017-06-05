Tekken 7 Tops UK Charts - News

Tekken 7 has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending June 3. This is the first Tekken game to take the top spot since 1998's Tekken 3.

Overwatch remains in second, while Injustice 2 drops two spots to third place. Star Trek: Bridge Crew debuted in 16 and MXGP 3 debuted in 22.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Tekken 7

2. Overwatch

3. Injustice 2

4. Grand Theft Auto V

5. FIFA 17

6. Prey

7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands

8. Horizon Zero Dawn

9. Rocket League

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

