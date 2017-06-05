Switch NBA Playgrounds Players to Get Shaq Fu for Free - News

Nintendo Switch owners who have played NBA Playgrounds will be getting Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn for free when it launches this fall.

The reason the game will be given away for free is that NBA Playgrounds launched without online play on the Switch. If you play the game before the online patch releases you will be getting Shaq Fu free.

"For our Switch players, still awaiting online play – and believe us, it’s coming soon – we can do more," said Saber CEO Matthew Karch. "Our Nintendo fans were left without online play and though the fix is done and going through the final motions, we can still do something nice. Something big. Something free.

"It’s good to be independent because no one sense checks our crazy when we look to reward a portion of our supportive, patient playerbase with something truly insane, like a free game.

"It’s with tremendous thanks and appreciation to our Nintendo fans who are still waiting online play that we offer you an entirely new game absolutely free. That’s right, we’re giving away a copy of Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn for Switch to every Nintendo NBA Playgrounds player who has been patiently awaiting the first patch."

