PlayStation VR Sales Top 1 Million Units, Horizon Zero Dawn Tops 3.4 Million Units - News

/ 5,631 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed some sales figures on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation VR, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Worldwide sales for the PlayStation 4 are "almost" at 60 million units. Sony previously revealed shipment figures for the console were at 60 million units on March 31, 2107. One in five PlayStation 4 consoles sold since November have been the more powerful Pro model.

Sales for the PlayStation VR have surpassed one million units since it launched in October 2016. The VR headset sold 915,000 units in its first three months. That means at least 85,000 units have been sold since mid-February.

Horizon Zero Dawn has sold 3.4 million units since it launched on February 28. The game sold 2.6 million units in its first two weeks.

Sony announced it is also running a "Days of Play" promotion from June 9 through June 17. There will be sales on software and hardware. A gold colored PlayStation 4 will be on sale for $249.

Thanks Business Insider.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles