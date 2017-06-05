Pokémon Nintendo Direct Set for June 6 - News

Nintendo announced it will host an eight minute Nintendo Direct focused on Pokémon tomorrow, June 6 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK.

You can watch the Nintendo Direct at the following links:

