Pokémon Nintendo Direct Set for June 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 5,585 Views
Nintendo announced it will host an eight minute Nintendo Direct focused on Pokémon tomorrow, June 6 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK.
You can watch the Nintendo Direct at the following links:
If this is the rumoured Stars, Nintendo will have problems to meet Switch demand for years to come. Better fight Apple for those parts, Nintendo.
I love how this news got 1 reply and the MegaMan one got like 20 It's going to be Stars on Switch
Stars being on the Switch is obvious, but Megaman Collection not being on it is surprising.
Probably because people have that thread first
Nice to announce it in a separate Direct instead of E3, because: 1) Pokemon doesn't need E3, it can be showed at some NASCAR event and it will still sell 10-15 million. 2) It gives more time, room, and resources for other games to be revealed or showcased and given a chance to shine. As for the event itself. I expect mobile stuff and Stars for 3DS and Switch. I doubt we'll see Gen IV remakes THIS early.
