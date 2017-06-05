Mystereet F: The Detectives’ Curtain Call Now Coming to PS4 and PSV, Not Xbox One - News

A new trailer for Mystereet F: The Detectives’ Curtain Call has been released.

The game was originally announced in 20014 for the Xbox One, however, the latest trailer only shows the logo for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. It appears the game has been cancelled for the Xbox One.

View the trailer below:

Mystereet F: The Detectives’ Curtain Call is a compilation that includes a remake of Mystereet and a new version of Mystereet 2. The game is listed as "coming soon."



