Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates Gets TV Spot

Spike Chunsoft has released the first TV spot for Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates.

View it below:

Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in 2017.



