New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dirt 4, Wipeout Omega Collection - News

/ 5,942 Views

by, posted 22 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku!, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, PS4 Version at Retail

Dark Rose Valkyrie, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dirt 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Farming Simulator 18, PS Vita — Digital

Jump Stars, PS4 — Digital

Neighborhorde, PS4 — Digital

Perception, PS4 — Digital

Plague Road, PS Vita — Digital

Randall, PS4 — Digital

Special Delivery, PS VR — Digital

Superbeat: Xonic, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Town of Light, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Victor Vran, PS4 — Digital

Wipeout Omega Collection, PS4 — Digital, Retail

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles