New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dirt 4, Wipeout Omega Collection - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 22 hours ago / 5,942 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku!, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, PS4 Version at Retail
- Dark Rose Valkyrie, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Dirt 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Farming Simulator 18, PS Vita — Digital
- Jump Stars, PS4 — Digital
- Neighborhorde, PS4 — Digital
- Perception, PS4 — Digital
- Plague Road, PS Vita — Digital
- Randall, PS4 — Digital
- Special Delivery, PS VR — Digital
- Superbeat: Xonic, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Town of Light, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Victor Vran, PS4 — Digital
- Wipeout Omega Collection, PS4 — Digital, Retail
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Cool!
My best friend's ex-wife makes Bucks75/hr on the laptop. She has been unemployed for eight months but last month her income with big fat bonus was over Bucks9000 just working on the laptop for a few hours. Read more on this site..... ========== www.cash4beach.com
Simultaneously stoked and annoyed at DiRT 4. I feel like I haven't even had Dirt Rally that long but don't even play it because it's TOO much Sim and I'm not willing to dumb down my settings lol
3 Comments