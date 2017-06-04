Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Coming West This Summer - News

XSEED Games announced Zwei II Plus is coming to North America and Europe this summer as Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection.

Zwei II Plus originally released in Japan in 2009 for Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released in Japan as Zwei II Plus and developed by acclaimed RPG developer Nihon Falcom, Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection is a charmingly presented action RPG featuring a unique food-based experience system, a colorful cast of characters, and a quirky, standalone narrative. When the haughty vampire princess Alwen du Moonbria saves the life of brash, treasure-hunting pilot Ragna Valentine in exchange for a blood contract, the unlikely duo must set off to recover Alwen’s stolen magic and usurped castle. The game’s real-time combat is tied to a unique leveling system that allows players to choose when to apply experience toward leveling up or whether they should save it for extra perks later on, and pets can fight alongside players to help take down some of the massive bosses encountered on this lengthy adventure through the land of Ilvard. Fans of vampires, treasure-hunting, fairies, ninjas, luchadores, cat-people, vintage airplanes, magic castles, robots, chickens that lay bombs, and more will find lots to love!



