White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Launches for PS4 This August

PQube announced White Day: A Labyrinth Named School will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on August 1 and August 4 in Europe. The publisher did not reveal the release date for the Steam version of the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

The long-awaited remake of the Korean-only horror masterpiece is back to terrify an all-new generation of gamers. Redesigned from top-to-bottom for PS4 and PC, and boasting major story upgrades and mechanical overhauls, White Day: A Labyrinth Named School is the essential reimagination of one of the scariest and most influential titles ever made.

Key features:

Survival Horror Bites Back – Resource-based health and save systems hark back to the Golden Era of horror.

– Resource-based health and save systems hark back to the Golden Era of horror. Intense Stealth Gameplay – Cover your tracks and stay hidden to avoid the killer janitors roaming the halls.

– Cover your tracks and stay hidden to avoid the killer janitors roaming the halls. Dynamic Scare System – Feeling brave? Higher difficulty settings increase the ghost and fright frequencies.

– Feeling brave? Higher difficulty settings increase the ghost and fright frequencies. Diabolical Secrets – Solve tricky puzzles and riddles to unlock ghost stories and collectibles.

– Solve tricky puzzles and riddles to unlock ghost stories and collectibles. Evolving Puzzle Solutions – Forget using guides to cut corners – keypad and padlock codes differ every time!

– Forget using guides to cut corners – keypad and padlock codes differ every time! Race Against the Clock – Act fast to vanquish the school’s deadliest spirits… or suffer a painful end.

– Act fast to vanquish the school’s deadliest spirits… or suffer a painful end. Branching Story – Shape your relationships with fellow classmates using different dialogue options.

– Shape your relationships with fellow classmates using different dialogue options. Nine Different Endings – Who will live through the night? Your actions will determine your classmates’ fate!

– Who will live through the night? Your actions will determine your classmates’ fate! Multiple Location Options – Play from start to finish in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian.

– Play from start to finish in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian. Plus! – Updated to include bespoke PS4 trophy and Steam Achievements.

