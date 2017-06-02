IDC: VR and AR Headsets Ship 2.3M Units in Q1 2017 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 5,309 Views
Worldwide shipments for virtual reality and augmented reality headsets reached 2.3 million units in the first quarter of 2017, according to a report released by IDC. VR headsets account for 98 percent of the sales.
The Samsung Gear VR accounted for the most units shipped at 489,500 units (21.5%), while Sony was a close second with 429,000 units (18.8%) shipped of its PlayStation VR.
The HTC Vive and Oculus are far behind with 190,900 units (8.4%) and 99,3000 units (4.0%) shipped, respectively.
Vive and oculos are far behind psvr and gear vr.
Not a big surprise to see Samsung at the top considering that a lot of carriers bundle Samsung VR with new phone purchases.
Nice to see PSVR doing well, im definitely getting one in the future.
VR is an experience that "must" succeed! It adds a new level of immersion in gaming. Im so happy for these sales :)
Wow, I'm surprised PSVR is that close to Gear VR.
Damn. Sony is kicking ass with PSVR. I knew they'd succeed rift and vice but not by this much. Psvr might even get a 2nd gen.
Oculus Rift may be trailing as a headset, but the leading Samsung Gear VR is powered by Oculus, so it's still a win for them.
Powered? Isn't Gear VR literally just a case for your Samsung Phone?
- 0
From what I read, it means that Oculus is the one supplying the software for it.
- 0
Yes it's a plastic piece Samsung makes for your phoneto power, but the software is by oculus. Once you plug the phone in initially it beeps and tells you to unplug it, then your phone downloads the software to make it work.
- 0
