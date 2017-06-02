IDC: VR and AR Headsets Ship 2.3M Units in Q1 2017 - News

Worldwide shipments for virtual reality and augmented reality headsets reached 2.3 million units in the first quarter of 2017, according to a report released by IDC. VR headsets account for 98 percent of the sales.

The Samsung Gear VR accounted for the most units shipped at 489,500 units (21.5%), while Sony was a close second with 429,000 units (18.8%) shipped of its PlayStation VR.

The HTC Vive and Oculus are far behind with 190,900 units (8.4%) and 99,3000 units (4.0%) shipped, respectively.

