Need for Speed: Payback Gets Reveal Trailer, Launches This Fall - News

/ 5,440 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Electronic Arts and Ghost Games have officially announced Need for Speed: Payback. The game will launch on November 10 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It’s blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed: Payback, it’s no longer just about being the first to cross the finish line or racing to prove to be the best, it’s about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy. Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, players will drive as three distinct characters reunited by a quest for vengeance against The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops. They will take on a variety of challenges and events as Tyler, the Racer; Mac, the Showman; and Jess, the Wheelman to earn the respect of the underground. Featuring the deepest customization from the series, players can truly craft a personalized and unique ride, or spend hours finding and tuning an abandoned derelict into a supercar. They can then push their cars to the limit and raise the stakes by betting on their own performance, where they can either multiply their winnings or risk losing it all.

Users who pre-order the game will get the Platinum Car Pack and access to five customized and tuned cars at launch. The pack includes:

Nissan 350Z 2008

Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967

Dodge Charger R/T 1969

Ford F-150 Raptor 2016

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Clubsport 2016

The Deluxe Edition will give players up to three days of early access to the full game and a custom Deluxe Edition license plate. It also comes with in-game discounts, Rep bonuses, everything in the Platinum Car Pack, and more.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles