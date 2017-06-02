N++: Ultimate Edition Coming to Xbox One This Summer - News

Metanet Software announced it will release N++: Ultimate Edition for the Xbox One this summer.





Here is an overview of the game:

N++ is a fast-paced, momentum-based platformer where you get to play as a badass parkour-loving ninja, narrowly escaping enemies and collecting gold across sci-fi landscapes. N++ Ultimate Edition doubles the size of N++ and includes 60 dynamic new colour schemes, new levels, new ninja headbands, new secrets and more. With an unprecedented 4340 hand-crafted levels, players can play through the lengthy and challenging solo campaign, or play with friends in Couch Co-op and the local competitive Race mode. New to the game is a brand new mode named Hardcore: a mode all about skill, which changes the rules of the game and shows Solo mode in a whole new light.

N++ is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

