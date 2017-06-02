Switch Online Paid Service Delayed to 2018, to Cost $20 Per Year - News

Nintendo has delayed the launch of the paid online service for the Nintendo Switch from fall 2017 to 2018.

The service will cost $3.99 for a month membership, $7.99 for three months and $19.99 for 12 months.

"Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will have ongoing access to a library of classic games with added online play," a Nintendo representative told Kotaku. "Users can play as many of the games as they want, as often as they like, as long as they have an active subscription.

"Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play a wide variety of classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight and Dr. Mario. More games will be announced at a later date. At launch the classic game library will include NES games. Super NES games continue to be under consideration, but we have nothing further to announce at this time."

