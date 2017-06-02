1999 RPG Silver Coming to Steam Today - News

THQ Nordic announced it will release the 1999 RPG - Silver - on Windows PC via Steam today at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 7pm CEST.

Here is an overview of the game:

Silver, a corrupt and sinister sorcerer, rules the land of Jarrah with an iron fist. He and his henchmen have abducted the village women as part of a pact with the almighty god, Apocalypse. Now, only one man can put a stop to Silver and his minions. That man is you, David, a promising young knight whose wife is among the captured. In order to succeed, you’ll need to recruit allies, master your swordplay, learn the art of magic, and venture through hostile worlds teeming with Silver’s corrupt followers to find 8 lost artefacts. Begin your quest, and become a hero! Back in 1999, Silver was the European answer to JRPGs. With eye-candy in the form of pre-rendered 2D backgrounds, manga-inspired character design, and console-style gameplay, it introduced PC gamers to a new genre. This game is very unique on PC as there are only a few such titles available, so if you feel like trying a different approach to role-playing, then this is definitely worth checking out!

Key Features:

Form your party from a cast of interesting and diverse characters, each with their own unique traits. Sekune is a master of archery, Cagen is a skilled martial artist, Jug’s strength makes him a force to be reckoned with, and many more…

Gripping story and polished gameplay combine to make a “simple” RPG that’s still a lot of fun.

Unique combat system with real-time, fast-paced action–you assume direct control over one of the characters, and the rest of your team fights on their own.

Intuitive swordplay. Silver‘s unique control method allows quick and intuitive handling of action, which is especially helpful in the heat of battle. Ultimately, the mouse becomes the player’s “sword arm”. Sweep the mouse to your left and your hero will slash to the left, sweep the mouse forward and your hero will lunge. Magical effects, throwing knives, arrow, and even catapults are also controlled through the mouse system.

