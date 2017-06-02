Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates Announced for 3DS - News

Spike Chunsoft has announced Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates for the Nintendo 3DS. The game will launch in Japan in 2017. No word yet on a release on the west.





The game is a sequel to Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains.

Thanks Gematsu.

