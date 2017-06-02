Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf DLC Launches June 20 - News

Capcom announced the Dead Rising 4 DLC - Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf - will launch for the Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam on June 20 for $9.99 / €9.99 / £7.99.





Here is an overview of the DLC:

With oversized golf balls and customizable clubs, players will drive long and hard down the fairways of Willamette in search of the perfect putt. Grab your golf loving friends for 4-player co-op or go solo on the zombie infested course. But watch your score – you definitely don’t want to bogey on this course!



