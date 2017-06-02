Battle Chasers: Nightwar Launches in October for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 5,523 Views
THQ Nordic and developer Airship Syndicate announced Battle Chasers: Nightwar will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on October 3.
Here is an overview of the game:
Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an RPG inspired by the classic console greats, featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by exploration of the world.
- Classic turn-based combat inspired by the console RPG greats, with a unique overcharge mana system and incredible Battle Bursts.
- ‘Beautiful, randomly-generated dungeons loaded with traps, puzzles, secrets and loot.
- Explore an overworld peppered with hidden dungeons, rare bosses and randomly appearing friends and foes.
- Action oriented, randomly-generated dungeons loaded with traps, puzzles and secrets. Use each hero’s unique dungeon skills to survive.
- Build your adventuring party by choosing three of six available heroes from the classic Battle Chasers comic series, each with unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills.
- Dive into the deep crafting system, using the unique ingredient-overloading system to create epic items!
The best-selling comic book Battle Chasers was first released in the late 90s and quickly generated a passionate cult following.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Digital only?
You can pre order physical copies on Amazon, but for some reason there's no option for Switch. :/ I hope we get a physical for it. Doesn't make any sense for it not to, especially since Sine Mora EX is getting a physical on the Switch. (Both are being published by THQ Nordic) and BattleChasers is definitely gonna sell more.
Joe Mads work was to be desired by some (I liked it myself) but hope this does well for him.
