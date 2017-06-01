Need for Speed 2017 Full Reveal Set for June 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 4,413 Views
Electronic Arts and Ghost Games will have the official full reveal of the upcoming 2017 Need for Speed title tomorrow, June 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK.
Be there, you don't want to miss it https://t.co/Djyld5sfPi pic.twitter.com/TF2LBhWMiL— Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) June 1, 2017
The first screenshot of the game was released last month.
Man this series is dead.
No one waiting for E3 anymore? :-P
EA need to make time to devote over half of their conference to annual sports titles that barely change.
Give it to me without the always online bs, and I might think about buying it. If it has microtransactions though then this series can die.
