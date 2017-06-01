Need for Speed 2017 Full Reveal Set for June 2 - News

Electronic Arts and Ghost Games will have the official full reveal of the upcoming 2017 Need for Speed title tomorrow, June 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK.

Be there, you don't want to miss it https://t.co/Djyld5sfPi pic.twitter.com/TF2LBhWMiL — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) June 1, 2017

The first screenshot of the game was released last month.

