Need for Speed 2017 Full Reveal Set for June 2

by William D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 4,413 Views

Electronic Arts and Ghost Games will have the official full reveal of the upcoming 2017 Need for Speed title tomorrow, June 2 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK.

The first screenshot of the game was released last month.

3 Comments

ArchangelMadzz
ArchangelMadzz (4 hours ago)

Man this series is dead.

The Fury
The Fury (7 hours ago)

No one waiting for E3 anymore? :-P

Barkley
Barkley (4 hours ago)

EA need to make time to devote over half of their conference to annual sports titles that barely change.

Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (2 hours ago)

Give it to me without the always online bs, and I might think about buying it. If it has microtransactions though then this series can die.

