New Tropico Game Teased - News

/ 2,986 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Kalypso Media has released a teaser trailer for a new Tropico game. The game is currently untitled and is scheduled to release in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View it below:





"In times of political turmoil and social unrest, the people are calling out for a visionary leader, one who will steer the fate of their country with foresight and ingenuity. Will you answer that call?"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles