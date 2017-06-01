Square Enix and People Can Fly Form Partnership for AAA Title - News

/ 3,149 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix and Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment developer People Can Fly have formed a new partnership to develop a AAA title for consoles and Windows PC.

This new title will not be featured in Square Enix's E3 2017 lineup.





"We’re massively excited to be working with the talented team at People Can Fly in Warsaw, a studio filled with people who really know their craft," said Square Enix London Studios boss Lee Singleton. "We’re building a game we all want to play which will be the perfect addition to our portfolio."

People Can Fly studio head Sebastian Wojciechowski added, "It’s an exciting time. We’ve got a great and experienced team in place, and it’s incredible to be working with Square Enix, a world-class publisher who shares our passion and excitement for the project."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles