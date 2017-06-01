Extinction Coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC in Early 2018 - News

/ 3,221 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Maximum Games and Iron Galaxy Studios have announced Extinction for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The game will launch in early 2018.

View the announcement cinematic trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

As far back as anyone can remember, humanity has been at war with itself. For generations, kingdoms have fought amongst themselves while the real threat loomed in the distance. Only those trained in the ways of the ancient order stand a chance at defeating the 150-foot-tall ogres and the armies that trail in their wake. You are one of the world’s last Sentinels, a soldier named Avil, equipped with the skills to battle the endless waves of Ravenii. In Extinction, you’ll fight massive ogres and their minions across a sprawling countryside, defending cities and rescuing native villagers torn from their homes. Swiftly define your strategy as hordes attack from the ground and air. Use the dynamic skill-based combat system to tactically disarm and dismember enemies before going in for the kill.

Key Features:

Deep Story Campaign. Protect the human population across an abundant story campaign, rescuing as many civilians as possible and taking down brutal opponents.

Protect the human population across an abundant story campaign, rescuing as many civilians as possible and taking down brutal opponents. Dynamic Side Missions. Complete numerous side missions with various objectives, earning upgrades to aid you in your campaign.

Complete numerous side missions with various objectives, earning upgrades to aid you in your campaign. Skill-Based Combat. Travel horizontally and vertically, perform wall runs, and use your whip as a vault to perform devastating air assaults. Master dynamic combat maneuvers to effectively traverse the giant beasts and expose their weak points, progressing along different skill trees to develop a path best suited to your playstyle.

Travel horizontally and vertically, perform wall runs, and use your whip as a vault to perform devastating air assaults. Master dynamic combat maneuvers to effectively traverse the giant beasts and expose their weak points, progressing along different skill trees to develop a path best suited to your playstyle. Interactive Environment. Move freely around a fully destructible environment, and use objects throughout the world to your strategic advantage.

Move freely around a fully destructible environment, and use objects throughout the world to your strategic advantage. Innumerable Battle Scenarios. Every battlefield is different from the last, ensuring a unique combat situation each time you play.

Every battlefield is different from the last, ensuring a unique combat situation each time you play. Custom Battles. Create custom battlegrounds with varied objectives, and challenge players online to compete for the top score.

Create custom battlegrounds with varied objectives, and challenge players online to compete for the top score. Extinction Mode. Fight off a continuous horde of assailants as wave after wave of ogres and their minions attack without relent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles