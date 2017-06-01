RPG Platformer Indivisible Announced for Switch - News

Lab Zero Games announced the upcoming RPG platformer, Indivisible, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Indivisible is a new RPG/platformer IP, starring Ajna (AHZH-na), a girl who sets out on a globe-spanning journey to discover the truth behind her mysterious powers. On her quest she’ll be joined by a variety of unique heroes and gain new abilities to traverse the environments and defeat the enemies they’ll encounter along the way. Indivisible is inspired by classic platformers and RPGs, but with the unique characters and gameplay depth Lab Zero is known for. In addition to a fresh spin on RPG gameplay, Indivisible features a deep storyline inspired by southeast Asian and other world mythologies, Lab Zero’s trademark feature-quality 2D hand-drawn animation, a lush soundtrack from legendary Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta, and an opening animation by popular anime studio Trigger.

