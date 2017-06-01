Elex Launches October 17 for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

THQ Nordic announced the open-world action RPG, Elex, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 17.

View the cinematic trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Elex is a handcrafted action role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic series, set in a brand new post-apocalyptic Science Fantasy universe that puts players into a huge seamless game world full of original characters, mutated creatures, deep moral choices and powerful action. In Elex, you join the war over a powerful resource that gives people great magic-like powers, but turns them into indifferent cold creatures. You decide if emotions and humaneness or cold synthetic logic will rule the world of Magalan.

Key Features

Completely seamless Open World experience without borders and loading zones for the ultimate exploration experience

Vertical Exploration: Use the jetpack to reach any place in the game world.

Simulated game world where everything reacts to the players actions and provides for an authentic atmosphere.

Highly interconnected quest system that support true player choices.

Tactical and challenging combat system for close and ranged combat.

Universe set in a post apocalyptic science fantasy universe that combines the most interesting aspects of all genres.

