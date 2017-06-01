PlayStation Plus Games for June Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for June. Two PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 3 titles and two PlayStation Vita titles (with crossbuy with PS4) will be available for free to download.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

Killing Floor 2 , PS4

, PS4 Life is Strange , PS4

, PS4 Abyss Odyssey , PS3

, PS3 WRC 5: World Rally Championship , PS3

, PS3 Neon Chrome , PS Vita (crossbuy with PS4)

, PS Vita (crossbuy with PS4) Spy Chameleon, PS Vita (crossbuy on PS4)

