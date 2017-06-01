Kingdom Hearts: Union χ Tops 6 Million Downloads - News

Square Enix announced worldwide downloads for Kingdom Hearts: Union χ have topped six million.

The game is an update to Kingdom Hearts: Unchained χ and it launched in March.

In celebration of the milestone, Square Enix is giving away 3,000 jewels to users that play between June 4 and July 1. There will also be special quests between June 1 and June 5.

Thanks Gematsu.

