Twitch Announces E3 2017 Schedule

Twitch has announced its live stream schedule for E3 2017.

The first event will be Electronic Arts’ EA Play 2017 press conference on June 10 at 12pm PT.





Here is the complete schedule (All times in PT):

June 10

12:00 p.m. – EA Play

June 11

1:00 p.m. – Show Live : Xbox Preview

2:00 p.m. – Xbox E3 Briefing

3:00 p.m. – Xbox Reactions

?:?? p.m. – Exclusive reveals from Deep Silver, Electronic Arts, 505 Games, Nicalis, and more

9:00 p.m. – Bethesda E3 Showcase

10:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. PT – Pre-Pre-Show

June 12

9:00 a.m. – Intel Press Conference

10:00 a.m. – PC Gaming Show

1:00 p.m. – Ubisoft Press Conference

2:30 p.m. – Ubisoft Reactions

6:00 p.m. – PlayStation E3 Media Showcase

7:30 p.m. – PlayStation Reactions and Post-Show

June 13

9:00 a.m. – Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 Video Presentation

10:00 a.m. – Show Intro with Aaron Greenberg

10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Stage Show feat. EA, Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and more

June 14

10:00 a.m. to 6:00p.m. – Stage Show feat. Double Fine Productions, Bethesda Softworks, Sony, Aspyr Media, and more

June 15

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Stage Show feat. Deep Silver, Nintendo, Xbox, Annapurna Interactive, Amazon Games, and more

