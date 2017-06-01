Hunt: Showdown Details at E3 2017 - News

Crytek announced it will release more details and gameplay footage of Hunt: Showdown at E3 2017 from June 13 to June 15.

View the teaser trailer below:

Hunt: Showdown is a PvP monster hunter.

