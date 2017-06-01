Archangel Coming to PSVR in July - News

Skydance Interactive announced Archangel will launch for the PlayStation VR in July and on other VR platforms two weeks later.

Here is an overview of the game via PlayStation Blog:

Grab the controls and watch as your own two massive mech hands surge to life! Fire at will on your enemies with an incredible array of high-powered weapons, or punch a plane from the sky with one hand while machine-gunning a hovercopter with the other — all without breaking a sweat. Throughout the game you’ll protect — and be protected by — AI-controlled teammates who pilot a number of different vehicles, each with their own capabilities. When the odds turn against you, use your shield generators to block incoming attacks and protect your teammates. If your shields have failed, your teammates carry nano-bot units that can repair damage to your hull. When weapons and shields won’t do the trick, you can get personal and use your hands to crush your foes. Being a massive mechanized engine of destruction has some pretty noticeable advantages in combat! Utilize all this firepower and support to battle your way through progressively difficult waves of enemies across many different environments, and earn XP to level up your mech along the way. Play the lead role in the next chapter of the great story of the resistance, with storylines both epic and personal woven throughout. Our goal with Archangel was to create an action-packed shooter with explosive gameplay, high-quality graphics, engaging storytelling and dynamic characters, delivering a complete package for VR gamers. We’re so excited to bring Archangel to you and hope you enjoy the game, but do not take this mission lightly — you are the best and final hope for the United States Free Forces, the tip of the spear in the fight against the tyrannical HUMNX. You are more than a warrior and more than a protector. You are the people’s deliverance. You are the Archangel!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

