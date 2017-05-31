Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Tops Japanese Charts - News

/ 6,165 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PS4) debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 27,741, according to Media Create for the week ending May 28.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (NS) debuted in third with sales of 16,404 units. Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 10,609 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 27,146 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 19,002 units, the 3DS sold 18,295 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,092 units. The PlayStation 3 sold 258 units, the Wii U sold 177 units and the Xbox One sold 121 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom, 05/25/17) – 27,741 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 26,993 (467,689) [NSW] Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Capcom, 05/27/17) – 16,404 (New) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 11,155 (1,490,343) [PS4] Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 (Arc System Works, 05/25/17) – 10,609 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 10,390 (476,021) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 6,515 (152,923) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 4,260 (334,553) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,317 (3,266,197) [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 04/20/17) – 3,103 (182,371) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 3,033 (79,469) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,991 (181,843) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 2,909 (97,738) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,868 (1,044,105) [PSV] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII with Power-Up Kit (Koei Tecmo, 05/25/17) – 2,831 (New) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,825 (214,618) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 2,785 (339,729) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,776 (125,769) [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 2,515 (2,776,275) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 2,485 (196,956)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles