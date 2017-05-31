Take a Tour of the East in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood - News

/ 6,103 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new video for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood that takes you on a tour of the East.

View it below:

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on June 30.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

