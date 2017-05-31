PokeLand Announced for iOS and Android - News

posted 14 hours ago

The Pokemon Company has announced PokeLand for iOS and Android. The game is a new Pokemon battle game where you control control toy Pokemon to fight against each other.

When you defeat an enemy Pokemon you can befriend it. There are multiple powers and moves that can be learned.





An alpha will take place for Android users from May 31 to June 9 in Japan. There is a limit of 10,000 players. It consists of six islands, 52 stage types, 134 Pokemon, and up to the 15th flower of the Champion Tower.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

