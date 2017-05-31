Rumor: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Complete Roster Leaked - News

A user on NeoGAF has posted what he claims to be the complete roster for the upcoming fighting game, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The same user leaked the game in November 2016 ahead of its announcement in December 2016.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Here is the leaked roster:

Capcom

Arthur

Chris

Chun-Li

Dante

Firebrand

Jedah

Monster Hunter

Morrigan

Nemesis

Ryu

Spencer

Strider Hiryu

X

Unknown character (Ryce guesses it’s someone like Frank West)

Marvel

Ant-Man

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Gamora

Hawkeye

Hulk

Iron Man

Nova

Rocket / Groot (Ryces says the character was named to him in this way, and that he’s not sure if it’s just Rocket Raccoon with Groot assists or a redesigned character actually called Rocket / Groot)

Spider-Man

Thanos

Thor

Ultron

Downloadable Content

Six characters planned for first season, including the already announced Sigma, and Venom.

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 19.



