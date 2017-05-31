Rumor: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Complete Roster Leaked - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 6,747 Views
A user on NeoGAF has posted what he claims to be the complete roster for the upcoming fighting game, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The same user leaked the game in November 2016 ahead of its announcement in December 2016.
This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.
Here is the leaked roster:
Capcom
- Arthur
- Chris
- Chun-Li
- Dante
- Firebrand
- Jedah
- Monster Hunter
- Morrigan
- Nemesis
- Ryu
- Spencer
- Strider Hiryu
- X
- Unknown character (Ryce guesses it’s someone like Frank West)
Marvel
- Ant-Man
- Captain America
- Captain Marvel
- Doctor Strange
- Gamora
- Hawkeye
- Hulk
- Iron Man
- Nova
- Rocket / Groot (Ryces says the character was named to him in this way, and that he’s not sure if it’s just Rocket Raccoon with Groot assists or a redesigned character actually called Rocket / Groot)
- Spider-Man
- Thanos
- Thor
- Ultron
Downloadable Content
- Six characters planned for first season, including the already announced Sigma, and Venom.
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
That's a pretty small roster for a game with "Infinite" in its title lol
Wow. No X-Men. No purchase
I hope there are more characters than this. No X-Men (Phoenix, Wolverine, Cyclops, Colossus, Deadpool...), no Fantastic 4 (Sue Storm, Jonhy Storm, The Thing, Reed Richards, Dr. Doom, Super Skrull...), no Classc Megaman or Zero, no Felicia... This would be really lackluster. And it would be even worse if they tried to bring them through paid DLC.
There aren't any X-men because Marvel isn't really interested in promoting them. Marvel/Disney makes most of their money on movies nowadays. But, since Fox owns the movie rights to both X-men and Fantastic 4, Marvel doesn't make much off those. Even in the comics, Marvel has diminished the role of the X-Men and Fantastic Four is actually not an active comic for the first time in over half a century.
The idea is to diminish the popularity of these franchises, so that they're no longer profitable. Then, Fox either does what Sony does and sort of shares the characters, or they just let the rights lapse.
It's a shame that business deals like that get in the way of making the best product but c'est la vie.
Definitely going to wait for the ultimate edition.
LOL Monster Hunter? That's interesting, but no Felicia and no X-men? This game fighters list are weak compare to MVC 2 and MVC 3, of course I just bought UMVC 3 on the PS4, so I can always wait for a UMVCI
