The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution Rated in Europe

by, posted 15 hours ago

The Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution has been rated in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board for the PlayStation 4.





The PlayStation VR game was rated in Germany in February and is available in Japan and Asia.

