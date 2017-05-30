Sonic Mania to Launch August 15 for $20 - News

Sega Announced Sonic Mania will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on August 25 for $19.99 USD / $25.99 CAD.

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head-to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend. Sonic Mania is developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. Welcome to Sonic Mania!



