Pyre to Launch for PS4 and Steam on July 25

/ 4,899 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Supergiant Games announced Pyre will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on July 25.

If you pre-order the game now you can get 10 percent off the $19.99 retail price.

Here is an overview of the game:

Pyre is a party-based RPG in which you lead a band of exiles to freedom through ancient competitions spread across a vast, mystical purgatory. Who shall return to glory, and who shall remain in exile to the end of their days?

A New World From the Creators of Bastion and Transistor

This is the biggest and most imaginative world yet from us at Supergiant! You'll get to know an ensemble cast of characters struggling to earn back their freedom as you make your way across the forsaken land called the Downside. Characters in Pyre come in all shapes and sizes, from hulking demons grown strong from their struggle to survive, to the winged Harps, who plot against their enemies from their mountain nests. Everyone in Pyre has a unique story behind their exile, and their own reasons for wanting to return.

Action-Packed Three-on-Three Battle System

Central to Pyre is the ancient competition called the Rites. Each Rite plays out like an intense close-quarters mystical battle, where the object is to extinguish your adversary's signal flame before they can do the same to you. You'll have to outsmart and outmaneuver your opponents to succeed -- or you can banish them outright with a powerful aura blast.

You'll be up against a colorful cast of adversaries in pitched, high-stakes confrontations where each victory (or defeat!) brings your exiles closer to enlightenment. Choose three exiles from your party for each Rite, and outfit them with powerful Talismans and Masteries to gain an edge.

A Branching Story with No Game-Over

We wanted to make a game that had plenty of challenge and exciting action, but where the fear and frustration of getting stuck was not a factor. Picking yourself up after being defeated could be part of the journey, rather than something that took place in your head while looking at a Game Over screen. So, one of the unique aspects of Pyre is how you are never forced to lose progress. Whether you prevail or fail, your journey continues. The interactive narrative is expressed through a story that should feel personal to you, and that no two players will experience in quite the same way.

Challenge a Friend in Versus Mode

On top of the single-player campaign, Pyre features a local two-player Versus Mode, which lets you play against a friend (or CPU opponent) in one of the game's fast-paced ritual showdowns. You'll be able to form your triumvirate from more than 20 unique characters you'll meet in the campaign, and customize your Rite in a variety of ways -- configuring your characters' abilities, choosing from a variety of stages each with their own distinct effects on gameplay, and more. We think this adds a great deal of lasting value to the game, and we've been having a great time playing it ourselves, trying out every possible character combination we can think of.

Rich, Atmospheric Presentation

Central to Pyre is the ancient competition called the Rites. Each Rite plays out like an intense close-quarters mystical battle, where the object is to extinguish your adversary's signal flame before they can do the same to you. You'll have to outsmart and outmaneuver your opponents to succeed -- or you can banish them outright with a powerful aura blast.