Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls to Launch on Steam on June 12

Idea Factory International announced Superdimension Neptune VS Sega Hard Girls will launch for Windows PC via Steam on June 12.





Here is an overview of the game:

A collaboration project between ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko and SEGA, the Sega Hard Girls are made up of various Sega consoles, including the Dreamcast, Sega Saturn, and Mega Drive! These anthropomorphized consoles are girls with an array of personalities and spunk, and this time they are teaming up with Neptune and IF for an all-new adventure!



Key Features:



Introducing to the series, Hatsumi Sega, Dreamcast, Sega Saturn, Game Gear, and Mega Drive!

Give the team special stats and skills unique to their class using Class Change!

Maneuver through treacherous dungeon terrain by jumping, dashing, climbing or crawling!

Grab the Rainbow Gem in battle to unleash Fever Time! This reduces enemy turns during battle, enables transformations, and boosts stats by 10%!

