Injustice 2 Beats Out Overwatch to Top UK Charts in 2nd Week

/ 6,162 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Injustice 2 has remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week on sale, according to Chart-Track for the week ending May 27. Sales for the game dropped 52 percent.

Overwatch climbed 16 spots to second place as sales increased 281 percent on the release of the Game of the Year edition.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Injustice 2 Overwatch Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 17 Prey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Dishonored 2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Ultra Street Fighter II

