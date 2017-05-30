Meet Twintelle in New ARMS Trailer

by William D'Angelo, posted 20 hours ago / 6,232 Views

Nintendo has released a new trailer for ARMS that introduces the fighter Twintelle.

View it below:

Arms launches for worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on June 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (18 hours ago)

I was gonna say that it's refreshing to see a female fighting game character that doesn't have massive breasts... but then I noticed her Kim Kardashian-sized ass haha

  • +6
Green098
Green098 (17 hours ago)

At least Mechanica's there, but let's be honest, we all prefer Twintelle.

  • +1
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (6 hours ago)

It really depends which part of the body you prioritize lol

  • +1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (18 hours ago)

A pleasure to meet you, Twintelle.

  • +2
Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (20 hours ago)

DAT ASSets!! :3

  • +2
wuyihevay
wuyihevay (3 hours ago)

zefuni
zefuni (16 hours ago)

