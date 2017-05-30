Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni Launches for Steam on June 20 - News

Marvelous announced Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni will launch for Windows PC via Steam on June 20.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni a mysterious virus known as the A-Virus infects young women, transforming them into weapons known as ‘Extars’, or those that control ‘Extars’, ‘Liberators’ — however, the voluptuous Valkyries are infected with a unique strain, the VR-Virus, allowing them to take on either role at will. Proving incredibly difficult to cure, they are sent to the sun-soaked Bhikkhuni Island for quarantine where a treatment is put into place. By having the Valkyries engage in combat against one another, they can strengthen both body and mind to allow them greater control of the Virus. Who runs the island? What is the secret of the Virus? Will you choose Order or Chaos? This and more will be answered throughout your time with Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni.

Key Features

Fully remastered in 1080p, 60fps with native support for even higher resolutions!

Choose between 7 unique playable characters to learn and master, each with their own playstyle!

Battle your way through 24 Story Missions and crank up the difficulty or change your character for even more replayability!

Engage in fast-paced arena-based online multiplayer with up to four players!

Full-featured dressing room for deep customization of all playable characters — from hair to accessories, clothing and more!

Print the underwear of your wildest and sexiest dreams by earning Bhikkhuni Points through combat prowess to spend on Echigoya’s revolutionary Lingerie Printer!

Support for both Steam cloud saving, achievements, and exclusive trading cards, plus backgrounds, emoticons and badges to unlock!

