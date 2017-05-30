Racing Game Tiny Trax Announced for PSVR - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 20 hours ago / 6,042 Views
Futurlab has announced racing game Tiny Trax for the PlayStation VR.
View the Diddy Drifting trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game via PlayStation Blog:
Childhood Imagination Brought to Life
Did you ever wish for your toy cars to completely defy gravity, or to race on crazy tracks that went far beyond the limits of reality?
Then you’ll love Tiny Trax!
Addictive Arcade Fun
We’ve taken the slot-car format made popular by Scalextric and Carrera, and pumped it up a few notches!
Adding lane-switching, boost and a super-smooth drifting mechanic to recharge your boost gauge, Tiny Trax expands the slot-car experience by introducing a whole new set of skills to wrap your thumbs around. We’ll even put your car back on the track if you overcook a corner! :p Steer your car as if it were radio controlled, zipping along walls, dunking underwater, flying overhead, and looping upside-down through ice-caves and space stations!
Great Use of VR
Tiny Trax brings the action to you with tiny cars skidding past your nose, jumping overhead and drifting around your feet — it feels wonderful to race around imaginative tracks that surround you in VR.
Stunning Environments
With twelve beautifully designed and utterly bonkers tracks – constructed around you in ‘slap-me-in-the-face this is great’ VR – race around tropical beaches, forgotten ruins and even alien planets!
Oh, and Joris de Man somehow found time to produce a catchy-as-hell soundtrack for Tiny Trax whilst he was scoring Horizon Zero Dawn! What a treat.
Online Multiplayer
Choose from six vehicles to race against AI, or up to four friends online in single races or tournaments, posting high scores to the leaderboards. Tiny Trax has been designed to give you 100% VR comfort time and again, so you can replay as much as you need to improve your times.
Tiny Trax is FuturLab’s first 3D game, first racing game, first multiplayer game, first VR game, and this is the first project I’ve worked on as a designer, which I’ll tell you more about at a later date.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Jonathan . if you think Pamela `s st0rry is really cool... yesterday I picked up a gorgeous Mini Cooper from having made $7595 this-last/month and just over $10 thousand this past-month . it's realy my favourite-job Ive ever had . I started this 9-months ago and immediately began to make at least $87, per-hour . visit the site |||||||ooo|||||||| www.FlashCash3.com
Jonathan . if you think Pamela `s st0rry is really cool... yesterday I picked up a gorgeous Mini Cooper from having made $7595 this-last/month and just over $10 thousand this past-month . it's realy my favourite-job Ive ever had . I started this 9-months ago and immediately began to make at least $87, per-hour . visit the site |||||||ooo|||||||| www.FlashCash3.com
just as Barbara replied I'm amazed that a student can earn $9412 in four weeks on the computer . check this site out DOWN HARE TO REPLAYCLICK THIS LINK—— / wwwjobpro22.com
What is with these expressions!? Hahaha. Sweet music though.
4 Comments