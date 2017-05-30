River City: Rival Showdown Coming West - News

Natsume announced it is releasing River City: Rival Showdown in North America and Europe for the Nintendo 3DS.

Time for a showdown! Kunio has 3 days to unravel mysteries like why Rickiâ€™s girlfriend was kidnapped (AGAIN) in RIVER CITY: RIVAL SHOWDOWN! pic.twitter.com/UtapNH0MpX — Natsume Inc. (@Natsume_Inc) May 30, 2017

River City: Rival Showdown (Downtown Nekketsu Monogatari SP), an upcoming 3DS title with local multiplayer coming to North America & Europe! — Natsume Inc. (@Natsume_Inc) May 30, 2017

River City: Rival Showdown will be playable at E3 2017 from June 13 to June 15.

