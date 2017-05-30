Team17 Announces E3 2017 Lineup - News

/ 6,297 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Team17 has announced its lineup of games it will bring to E3 2017 from June 13 to June 15.

Team17 will be showcasing the following games through press meetings:

Aven Colony (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Developed by Austin, Texas-based Mothership Entertainment, Aven Colony is a sci-fi city-builder set on Aven Prime, an alien world of deserts, tundras and wetlands light-years from Earth. In this rich simulation of an extra-terrestrial colony, players will build, customise and maintain their settlement, manage their resources, encounter a variety of alien life forms and look after their citizens – all while dealing with the challenges of life in an entirely new solar system. Will your plucky settlers survive and prosper on this exotic alien world, and uncover its many secrets?

The Escapists 2 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Escapists 2 is the forthcoming sequel to the multi-million selling, award-winning sandbox prison-escape game. The Escapists 2 will feature multiplayer, a first for the series, as well as new ways to escape, new items to craft, a completely revamped combat system, new customization options and more!

Genesis Alpha One (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

In a near future ravaged by wars; corrupt regimes and global capitalism left unchecked have resulted in natural resource over-exploitation and pollution devastating the planet. As the Captain of a Genesis starship, you journey into uncharted space on the ultimate mission. Build and manage a space vessel, farm resources, deal with terrifying alien infestations, clone creatures and explore a vast, randomly generated universe.

Your goal: Find new homes for humanity’s DNA and save the species from extinction.

Yoku’s Island Express (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Yoku’s Island Express is a unique and quirky pinball platform adventure with handcrafted visuals. Flip and bump our pint-sized protagonist around the stunning hand-painted island on your quest to rebuild the post-office, discover the mystery of the Fruit Altar, and wake an old god from its deep slumber.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles