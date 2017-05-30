I Am Setsuna Dev Announces Lost Sphear for PS4, Switch and PC - News

I Am Setsuna developer Tokyo RPG Factory has announced its next game is Lost Sphear for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

Lost Sphear will launch in Japan this fall and in early 2018 in North America and Europe for $49.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

The adventure of Lost Sphear begins in a remote town where a young boy, Kanata, awakens from a devastating dream to find his hometown disappearing. To stop the world from being lost forever, Kanata and his comrades set out to rebuild the world around them with the power of Memory by manifesting thoughts into matter. Expanding upon the beloved features from their debut title, I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear features an enhanced gameplay system with a revamped ATB battle system where players can strategize and freely adjust their placement mid-fight, seamless environments, and various locations to explore.

