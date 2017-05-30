Papers, Please Being Turned Into a Short Film - News

posted 3 hours ago

Glory has finally come to Arstotzka! 2013's cult hit game Papers, Please is getting its own short film. Lucas Pope, the creator of Papers, Please posted some images of the film on Twitter.

Production shots from an upcoming Papers Please short film by Nikita and Liliya Ordynskiy. Really looking forward to this. pic.twitter.com/e1d3qwaHrq — Lucas Pope (@dukope) May 30, 2017

If you're unfamiliar with Papers, Please then it's basically best summed up as a game in which you take on the role of an immigration officer in a fictional, dystopian country. You receive a basic salary which increases based on the amount of people you allow into the country... providing they have the correct paperwork. If you mess up then you're fined, which makes caring for you family that much harder, but on the upside some of the migrants have interesting stories, or provide a bit of welcome dark humour.

